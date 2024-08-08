When Hamas’s military commander Yahya Sinwar was elevated to the Palestinian resistance group’s top post, the move flew in the face of conventional wisdom that called for a relatively moderate leader like the assassinated Ismail Haniyeh amid Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

The Hamas decision surprised many analysts, who thought that the movement would continue to keep its military and political leaderships in separate structures, allowing the Palestinian group’s political wing to continue the negotiation process with its archenemy Israel.

Hamas termed the selection of Sinwar as “a message of defiance to Israel” while Tel Aviv – which quietly accepted its hand in the assassination of Haniyeh, according to American media – responded to his new role as “another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organisation off the face of the Earth".

Sami Berhum, a Gaza-based Palestinian journalist, has a clear idea of how the negotiation process between Hamas and Israel will continue under Sinwar’s leadership.

“Whoever wants to negotiate with Hamas must go down into the Gaza tunnels,” he tells TRT World, referring to the underground maze from where Sinwar is believed to be directing Hamas’s military response to Israel’s offensive since October 7.

“In practice, nothing has changed with the arrival of Sinwar, except that there is now no direct contact with the mediators” outside Gaza, says Berhum.

Also, Sinwar’s selection will possibly decrease external pressure on the leadership abroad because both the political and military leadership are now located in Gaza, according to the Palestinian journalist.

Negotiations through ‘tunnel vision’

Despite mounting global pressure, Israel’s most far-right government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has scuttled all efforts for a permanent ceasefire beyond a brief pause in the war in November, which allowed some Israeli hostages to return home in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Since then, all efforts at negotiations with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt have failed to break the deadlock to end the war that has killed nearly 40,000 people in Gaza, most of them children and women.

Third-party mediators and many analysts accuse Netanyahu and his extremist coalition partners and allies of deliberately sabotaging negotiations to reach a ceasefire deal, which can increase calls against his government’s resignation.

After Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran, Netanyahu added more conditions for a swap deal, making it even more difficult to reach an agreement on either the release of hostages or a humanitarian ceasefire.

Many believe that achieving a ceasefire could become even more difficult under Sinwar, who is known to be an uncompromising leader.

Hamas said as much after his elevation. “They killed Haniyeh, the flexible person who was open to solutions. Now they have to deal with Sinwar and the military leadership,” a Hamas official told BBC, signalling that a peace deal could become even more elusive.

Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, feels that Sinwar’s leadership “might actually complicate the negotiations because now he will insist on his decisions” being implemented.

“He is going to give a hard time to the Israelis and Americans,” who are surprised with Hamas’s election of Sinwar, Alhelou tells TRT World.

But Alhelou is still hopeful that a prisoner swap deal and a ceasefire agreement under Sinwar might become a reality because no one wants to prolong the suffering of hostages as well as Palestinian civilians.

In previous interviews, Sinwar has reiterated that Hamas seeks peace, not war, but also insists the group will not raise a white flag to submit to Israeli occupation.

Sami al Arian, a prominent Palestinian professor and the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, does not think that Sinwar’s election to the political leadership will “impact” the negotiation process much because Hamas is negotiating as a group and not as an individual.