Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned the recent incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of Zionists under the watch of Israeli police.

In a statement, Altun criticised the international community's silence empowering Israeli actions.

"We vehemently reject the brutal attacks against the first qibla of Muslims, Al-Aqsa Mosque," Altun said.

He emphasised that these attacks, fueled by bloodshed and provocation, are unacceptable.

Altun urged the global community to unite in opposition to Israel's atrocities and called on those with a sense of morality and conscience to heed the cries of Al-Aqsa.

"We cannot, and must not, remain silent. We must unite our hearts and say 'enough' to this barbarism," he added.