Tens of thousands of people – including student groups, families with children, labour unions, and others – have gathered on the streets of Chicago, united by a common goal and drawing strength from the sufferings of Palestinians thousands of miles away.

As the Democratic Party’s four-day national convention in the US city got underway on Monday, anti-war slogans rent the air as the people protested the Biden administration’s blatant support to Israel in its genocidal war on Gaza over the past ten months.

While a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US support for Israel are central to the demonstrators' demands, the crowds are also advocating for affirmative action on other pressing issues such as climate crisis, protection of abortion rights, economic justice, police accountability, and the advancement of racial equality.

Some people have travelled from across the country, responding to the call of a coalition of over 200 US and international organisations.

Despite preemptive police presence and intervention by counter-protesters, they intend to maintain their presence until Thursday, when the convention concludes, and to ensure the march remains peaceful.

‘Non-partisanship in the air’

On the first day of their protests, demonstrators met with a heavy police presence, as troops were deployed across the city against the diverse crowd protesting the US government’s complicity in the ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

Amid the crowd marching to the United Center, where the convention is being held, several protesters who breached the fence were reportedly detained and handcuffed by the police.

“A ‘warlike formation’ isn't something you expect to see when controlling a peaceful set of demonstrations advocating for peace and the end of violence,” protester Alvaro Guzman Bastida tells TRT World.

As he approached the convention location, he saw hundreds of police officers in riot gear forming a perimeter that separated the people from what was happening inside.

"At one point, the police started marching in the same direction I was heading," he says.

An alum of Columbia Journalism School, Bastida describes the scene as feeling “eerily similar” to the night the NYPD entered Columbia University, forcibly clearing anti-war encampments and arresting over a hundred students.

“I was at the front barricades then, and witnessing that scene brought back memories of what I saw just minutes before the incident.”

He believes that that “horrific, brutal police assault” on his campus is connected to what is witnessed in Chicago streets these days, as in both cases, police were there to forcefully and violently suppress a peaceful demonstration calling for justice, peace, and an end to genocide.

Demonstrators emphasise that the organisers have taken clear and serious measures to prevent anything that could lead to violence during the march.

“There is a strong sense of non-partisanship in the air,” says Jeneen Suiafan, a 24-year-old Palestinian American attending the protests with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She tells TRT World that she feels “seen and represented” among this enthusiastic crowd.

“We saw Kamala (Harris) a few days ago almost taunt some protestors, so we want to make sure that the demands are met very seriously and the voices of the Muslim American community are heard,” says Hafsa Haider, communications coordinator at CAIR Chicago, to the vice president and the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.