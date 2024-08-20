US President Joe Biden's attempt to address the mounting tensions surrounding Israel's war on Gaza has been met with swift rejection by protesters and experts as demonstrations continue outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on second day.

What was intended as a gesture of acknowledgment — Biden's concession that pro-Gaza demonstrators "have a point" — only deepened the frustration of many who viewed his words as insufficient and disconnected from the gravity of the situation.

"A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides," Biden remarked during his address, a nod to Israel's war in Gaza that has gripped global attention for months.

Yet, for the crowds amassing outside the United Convention Centre, these words rang hollow, a symbolic gesture rather than the decisive action they demanded.

The atmosphere in Chicago, heavy with the thrum of police helicopters hovering overhead, appears as a stark contrast to the rhythmic beats of drummers who propel the protest forward.

Among the demonstrators is Mustafa Haddad, who has travelled from Michigan to make his voice heard.

"Biden had the chance to take meaningful action, but instead, he's offered rhetoric," Haddad told TRT World on Tuesday. "His words are too little, too late, and the suffering in Gaza continues."

Clashes between demonstrators and police on Monday led to thirteen arrests, with pepper spray clouding the air as officers struggled to maintain control. Yet, despite the chaos, protests continued, driven by disillusionment with the Biden administration's handling of the crisis.

The discontent on display in Chicago reflects a broader shift in American public opinion, particularly among those who have traditionally supported the Democratic Party.

Dr Luigi Daniele, a professor of the Law of Armed Conflicts at Nottingham Law School, noted this significant change: "Over the past 10 months, there has been a notable surge in protests across the United States, particularly spearheaded by anti-war demonstrators, progressives and Jewish pacifist groups.

"These protests have been complemented by widespread student demonstrations on university campuses and have even reached the stage of the Democratic National Convention. Collectively, this signals a significant awareness among the American public regarding the severe humanitarian violations committed by Israel in Gaza."

The surge in awareness has been amplified by relentless media coverage, which has kept the conflict at the forefront of public consciousness.

Historian and former Carnegie scholar Sami Moubayed told TRT World, "There are many factors influencing public opinion in the US, starting with the instant news and live streaming from Gaza, onto the backlash within certain venues that have traditionally been regarded as both neutral and respectable, prime of which, of course, is the ICC.

"What's also interesting is that we are almost at the (Gaza) war's first anniversary in two months and there is no sign of fatigue, neither on the street nor in the media. Interest, anger, and condemnation are only getting bigger day by day. Will that change anything? Given Biden and Netanyahu's track record; I doubt it."

Inside the DNC, the echoes of dissent outside were impossible to ignore. Biden's remarks, though intended to strike a balance, were perceived by many as a mere acknowledgment rather than a commitment to meaningful change.