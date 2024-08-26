The Turkish Foreign Ministry has said that an Israeli attack on journalists from Turkish public broadcaster TRT is an "an effort by bloodstained Israel to conceal the truth."

"We stand in solidarity with all journalists who are tirelessly working to expose Israel's oppression to the world,” the ministry wrote in a statement on X early Tuesday.

"We extend our wishes for a swift recovery to the injured TRT personnel and express our support to the entire TRT family," it added.

Solidarity with global press

Türkiye's AK Party's Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson, Omer Celik, has also strongly condemned the recent attack by the Israeli military on journalists in besieged Gaza.

"We condemn the Israeli army's attack in Khan Younis on the tent of journalists, including TRT Arabi cameraman Mohammed ez Zeanin," Celik said in a statement on X on Monday.