Israeli attack on TRT journalists attempt to conceal the truth: Türkiye
Omer Celik condemns attack on journalists, including TRT Arabi cameraman Mohammed ez Zeanin, in Khan Younis.
Since October 7 last year, Israel has killed 171 journalists in Palestine's Gaza and occupied West Bank. / Photo: AA
August 26, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has said that an Israeli attack on journalists from Turkish public broadcaster TRT is an "an effort by bloodstained Israel to conceal the truth."

"We stand in solidarity with all journalists who are tirelessly working to expose Israel's oppression to the world,” the ministry wrote in a statement on X early Tuesday.

"We extend our wishes for a swift recovery to the injured TRT personnel and express our support to the entire TRT family," it added.

Solidarity with global press

Türkiye's AK Party's Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson, Omer Celik, has also strongly condemned the recent attack by the Israeli military on journalists in besieged Gaza.

"We condemn the Israeli army's attack in Khan Younis on the tent of journalists, including TRT Arabi cameraman Mohammed ez Zeanin," Celik said in a statement on X on Monday.

Celik emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting, "Every attack will be part of the 'indictment' against Netanyahu."

Celik also expressed solidarity with the global press covering Israel's carnage in Gaza, saying, "We salute all members of the press who are informing the world about developments in Palestine and documenting the Israeli genocide."

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the TRT family and wish a speedy recovery to our injured cameraman," he added.

Since October 7 last year, Israel has killed 171 journalists in Palestine's Gaza and occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
