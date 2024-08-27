President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile.

"There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our military-industrial complex on this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday following the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum held in the capital, Kiev.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine successfully carried out the first combat use of the domestically-produced Palianytsia long-range missile drone.

"It was designed domestically to destroy the enemy's offensive potential," Zelenskyy posted on X together with a video, which said the missile drone is powered by a turbojet engine and is launched from a ground-based platform.

No further information has yet been provided about Palianytsia's specifications.

But a Ukrainian military video hinted that its range is up to 700 kilometres on par with the US-supplied ATACMS.

It showed a map with various airfields, including Russia's Savasleyka air base, which lies within that range, adding that the Palianytsia can reach at least 20 Russian airfields.

US and other Western allies provide long-range weapons to Ukraine but restrict it from launching them deep into Russia for fear of escalating the war. Ukraine can target the border regions but wants to go deeper into Russia.

Related Deadly Russian strikes pound Ukraine for second day

Kursk incursion

Speaking about Ukraine's ongoing incursion in Russia's border region of Kursk, Zelenskyy denied that Kiev has "occupied" Russian territory.

"This is a defensive operation. We provide the opportunity to create buffer zones. We are trying to prevent the occupation of our land. They have already occupied 27 percent of our land, and we are doing everything to prevent them from occupying more," he said.

He also said that Kiev's operation in Kursk stopped Russian advances in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.