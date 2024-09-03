Turkish security forces have arrested the leader of the financial network linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, following an investigation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Authorities revealed that Liridon Rexhepi, acting under instructions from Israeli intelligence, conducted drone surveillance and orchestrated psychological operations targeting Palestinian politicians.

He also transferred money to field operatives in Türkiye who were gathering information about Syria.

Turkish intelligence tracked Liridon Rexhepi’s activities from his entry into Türkiye on August 25, uncovering his role in funding Mossad operatives involved in Syrian intelligence and operations against Palestinian politicians.