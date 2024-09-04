French President Emmanuel Macron has long portrayed himself and his centrist bloc as the only antithesis to the far-right, led by Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN), the third-biggest party in the parliament.

But last week, Macron met Le Pen and 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, the far-right party’s official leader, to discuss their possible participation in a government that excludes the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, the biggest parliamentary bloc in Paris.

This time around, Macron portrayed the NFP as a threat to France's “institutional stability,” dismissing the idea of a leftist prime minister forming a future government. The French president argued that centrists and right-wing groups, including RN, would “censor” the leftist group.

Ironically, it was the leftists who had allied with Macron’s centrists – the second-biggest bloc in the National Assembly – in the snap parliamentary elections earlier this year to block the far-right’s ascendancy to power.

For the record, the support of Macron’s lawmakers is good enough for the NFP to form a government.

But Macron’s snub to Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the head of the anti-establishment leftist party France Unbowed (LFI) and a leading figure in the NFP, has signalled the French president’s preference for the far-right over the leftist bloc, according to Murat Yigit, a political scientist at the National Defence University in Istanbul.

“Macron did not like the election results,” which the newly-formed NFP surprisingly won, says Yigit. Macron, himself, oddly, called snap elections in June, using his constitutional authority after the centrist bloc lost heavily against the RN in the EU parliamentary elections in May.

Since 2017, Macron has used a kind of Machiavellian tactic that if people did not vote for him and his centrists, the far-right would come to power, but after the snap election, he observed that his main political strategy based on this fear tactic is not working anymore because his party’s fortunes have dramatically declined, Yigit tells TRT World.

Macron’s political roots are in leftist politics, and his party still appeals to many left-minded voters, says Yigit.

“Macron fears that if he allows a leftist government to be formed, it can take his base away from him,” says the political scientist. He sees this as “a bigger risk to his political fortune” than far-right participation in a future government.

After Macron publicly rejected Melenchon’s presence in any government, the leftist leader and his allies have called for protests against the French president.

Many have fiercely criticised Macron’s rejection of a potential prime minister from the largest bloc in parliament as a clear sign of defying public will, a key component of Western democratic rule. On Saturday, the LFI proposed to impeach Macron due to his defiance against the country’s democratic will.

Melenchon, who came a close third in the last presidential election but nearly missed qualification for the second round, also wants to be NPF’s presidential candidate in 2027, adds Yigit.

‘Divide and rule’

Macron’s aversion to the left, however, does not encompass the entire bloc as he is ready to cooperate with Melenchon’s Socialist allies, apparently another tactic to break up his opponents, according to experts.

“In fact, the French president would like to divide the “Nouveau Front populaire” (NFP) in order to rally the socialists, at least the social-democrats,” says Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier, a French professor of history-geography and a researcher in geopolitics in the Thomas More Institute.