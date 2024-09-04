At least four people have been killed in a shooting at a Georgia high school on Wednesday, CNN reported.

In addition to the four killed, dozens of people were injured in the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia on Wednesday, CNN said, citing unnamed law enforcement officers briefed on the incident. Not all injuries appeared to be gunshot wounds, but rather also people hurt while fleeing.

One suspect was in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"What we see behind us is an evil thing today," Sheriff Jud Smith said during a brief news conference on school grounds.

Smith would not confirm that people were killed, saying only there were "multiple injuries" in the shooting.

'Under control'

The incident appeared to be under control and students were being released at midday, a Barrow County Schools spokesperson said.

ABC News quoted a witness, student Sergio Caldera, as saying he was in chemistry class when he heard gunshots. Caldera, 17, told ABC his teacher opened the door and another teacher ran in to tell her to shut the door "because there's an active shooter."

As students and teachers huddled in the room, someone pounded on his classroom door and shouted several times for it to be opened. When the knocking stopped, Caldera heard more gunshots and screams. He said his class later evacuated to the school's football field.