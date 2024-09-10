Sudan is facing one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history, with the civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claiming over 20,000 lives since last April.

Despite the staggering death toll and displacement figures, the conflict has garnered little attention from mainstream media, leading many to call it the world's "forgotten war."

Before the fighting escalated in 2023, 16 million people were already in urgent need of humanitarian aid and the civil war has only exacerbated the suffering, according to Dr. Ensar Kucukaltan, General Coordinator of the Africa Coordination and Training Center (AKEM).

Speaking to TRT World, Kucukaltan said "12 million have been displaced, with 10 million still within the country, which according to United Nations data represents the largest internal displacement rate in the world."

"Among the remaining, approximately 600,000 to 700,000 people have been forcibly displaced to Chad. These are all very serious figures," he added.

'World's worst hunger crisis'

Over 16 months into the war, Sudan's food security has reached a critical tipping point, with over 26.6 million people — around 54% of the country's population — facing severe hunger.

The conflict has devastated agricultural production and destroyed vital food infrastructure, leaving local economies in ruins and worsening food shortages.

The humanitarian response has been critically underfunded; of the $2.7 billion needed for 2024, only 5 percent has been secured.

Senior United Nations officials have already warned the Security Council, calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities before an entire generation is destroyed.

"We are here today to warn you of a far-reaching and fast-deteriorating situation of food insecurity in Sudan," said Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

There have also been reports of mass graves, gang rapes, shockingly indiscriminate attacks in densely populated areas and "many more horrors," she reported in March, with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warning that some acts may amount to war crimes.

Adding to the crisis, Sudan is one of the countries most affected by climate crisis, with extreme weather patterns threatening the livelihoods of 80 percent of working Sudanese who depend on agriculture and pastoralism.

As Wosornu told the UN Security Council, "Sudan is on course to become the world's worst hunger crisis."

Crippling healthcare

The war has severely strained Sudan's healthcare system, leaving 70 percent of it inoperable. This collapse means even manageable diseases could quickly escalate into deadly epidemics, especially for vulnerable groups like children.