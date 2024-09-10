WORLD
Protesters storm Mexico Senate during crucial reform debate
Senate president Gerardo Fernandez Norona declares an "indefinite recess" as demonstrators disrupted a debate on outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's proposals to let voters elect judges.
Demonstrators enter the Senate building as a highly contested judicial reform proposal is debated / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2024

Mexico's Senate has called recess on a tense debate of the judicial reforms after protesters invaded the Senate building.

Earlier, Mexican senators hurled insults in a tense session ahead of a vote on judicial reform on Tuesday, with opposition lawmakers accusing the ruling bloc of underhand tactics to ensure they secure the votes needed for its approval.

The vote is expected to be tight, with the ruling coalition formally one senator short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the constitutional reform, which will overhaul the country's judiciary by popularly electing judges and cutting the amount of experience needed to hold posts.

The protesters who invaded the building had earlier blocked roads and waved Mexican flags outside the Senate building in opposition to the reform, which has prompted widespread demonstrations in recent weeks.

Opposition senators said Daniel Barreda, senator of the opposition Citizens Movement party from Campeche, had been detained and accused the ruling bloc of being involved so that he would not be able to vote.

"What is happening today... These pressures, which are real and you know it, are absolutely unacceptable," said opposition Senator Ricardo Anaya Cortes.

Adan Augusto Lopez, leader of the ruling Morena party in the Senate, said the information about the arrest was false and that he had spoken directly with Barreda.

Speculation is also mounting that opposition PAN senator Miguel Angel Yunes has switched allegiance to the ruling bloc over the reform.

While the Senate was in session, Yunes requested medical leave in a letter read by the secretary of the Senate's board of directors. His father represented him as his substitute, with PAN lawmakers booing him as he spoke.

Recommended

Senators are expected to vote on the reform later, with the debate likely to go into the early hours of Wednesday.

Tensions with US, Canada

The backbone of the constitutional reform, proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, calls for the election by popular vote of more than 6,500 judges and magistrates, including the Supreme Court.

Lopez Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum have vigorously defended the reform as essential for holding judges accountable and reducing corruption.

The reform also proposes reducing the number of Supreme Court justices to nine from 11, reducing their terms to 12 years and cutting required work experience to qualify for ministerial positions.

Mexico's major trading partners, the United States and Canada, have warned the changes could undermine the USMCA trade pact and negatively impact investment.

In return, Mexico put relations with US and Canadian embassies on hold.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
