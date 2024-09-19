TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces neutralise 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in recent operations
Defence ministry’s spokesperson announces that the total number of terrorists neutralised since January 1 has risen to 2,013.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
September 19, 2024

Turkish security forces had neutralised 50 PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week in northern Iraq and northern Syria near the Turkish border, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk, the ministry’s spokesperson, reported at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday that this figure brings the total number of terrorists neutralised since January 1 to 2,013, with 1,017 neutralised in Iraq and 996 in northern Syria.

The term "neutralise" in this context refers to terrorists who have either been killed, captured, or surrendered.

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has conducted a decades-long campaign of violence, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG, its Syrian affiliate, similarly poses a threat in northern Syria, where it continues to target both Turkish forces and local Syrian communities amid the instability left by Syria's ongoing conflict.

Border security

In addition to the counter-terrorism operations, Akturk reported that 387 individuals, including 12 suspected members of terrorist groups, were apprehended while attempting to cross Türkiye’s border over the past week illegally.

Another 1,667 individuals were prevented from crossing.

Since the beginning of the year, 10,478 people have been caught attempting to enter Türkiye illegally, while 76,989 others have been stopped from crossing the border.

These figures underscore Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and manage border security amid regional instability.

