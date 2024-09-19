The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on EU countries to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia, prompting an angry rebuke from Moscow.

EU lawmakers approved the resolution on Thursday, which is non-binding and does not reflect the stance of the bloc's 27 countries, with 425 votes in favour, 131 against and 63 abstentions, during a plenary session in Strasbourg.

The text "calls on the member states to immediately lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems delivered to Ukraine against legitimate military targets on Russian territory."

Kiev has been pleading with its allies to allow it to use donated arms to strike "legitimate" military targets deep in Russian territory, like the air bases used by Russian planes in their relentless bombardment of Ukraine.

The status quo "hinders Ukraine's ability to fully exercise its right to self-defence under international public law and leaves Ukraine exposed to attacks on its population and infrastructure," reads the resolution.

'A world war'

Echoing an earlier warning by President Vladimir Putin, Vyacheslav Volodin, the president of Russia's lower house Duma, condemned the vote, saying that Russia would give a "tough response" if the resolution were acted on.