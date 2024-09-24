TÜRKİYE
'UN, what are you waiting for to stop the genocide in Gaza?' — Erdogan
Just as Hitler was stopped by an international alliance 70 years ago, Netanyahu must be stopped, President Erdogan says in his speech at the annual UN General Assembly.
In a direct challenge to the United Nations Security Council, Erdogan questioned its inaction in the face of genocide in Gaza. / Photo: AA / Photo: AP
September 24, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressed global leaders to recognise Palestine as a state.

“I invite those states that have yet to recognise Palestine to stand on the right side of history during this critical period and promptly acknowledge the Palestinian state,” President Erdogan said in his address to the UNGA in New York on Tuesday.

The creation of a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital and ensuring its territorial integrity, must no longer be delayed, Erdogan underlined.

The Turkish leader also voiced his growing frustration with the UN's inability to take decisive steps to end conflicts, emphasising that the organisation has become increasingly ineffective.

“In recent years, the United Nations has failed to carry out its foundational mission, gradually transforming into an inefficient, cumbersome, and inactive structure,” Erdogan stated, underscoring the need for reform within the global body.

Turning his attention to the situation in Gaza, President Erdogan condemned Israel's actions.

“As a result of Israel’s attacks, Gaza has become the world’s largest graveyard for children and women,” he lamented, stressing the devastating human toll on civilians.

Erdogan also directed sharp criticism at international media outlets, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the killing of journalists by Israeli forces.

“To international media organisations, I ask: Aren’t the journalists murdered live on air and whose offices were raided by Israel your colleagues?”

"The Israeli administration, disregarding basic human rights, is implementing an open genocide against a nation and occupying their lands step by step. Palestinians use their legitimate right of resistance to this occupation," Erdogan said.

"Not only children but also UN system is dying in Gaza"

In a direct challenge to the United Nations Security Council, Erdogan questioned its inaction in the face of genocide in Gaza.

“UN Security Council, what are you waiting for to stop the genocide in Gaza, to say ‘enough’ to this cruelty, this barbarity?”

"Not only children but also the UN system is dying in Gaza.. The truth, the values that the West claims to defend are dying," Erdogan added.

He also directed sharp criticism at those responsible for stoking regional instability.

“What are you waiting for to stop this network of massacres that is dragging the entire region into war for political ambition?” Erdogan said.

"Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murderous network must be stopped by the alliance of humanity."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
