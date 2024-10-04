A group of five nations including the US, Britain, and Türkiye have stressed their support for Somalia’s sovereignty and urged dialogue to reduce tensions in the region of the Horn of Africa nation.

At their seventh meeting on Thursday in Washington, DC, the Somalia Quint group states – also including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates – reiterated the need to reduce regional tensions through dialogue, including Turkish-sponsored mediation efforts.

Representatives from Somalia’s government also took part.

This July and August, Türkiye hosted mediation talks between Somalia and its neighbor Ethiopia over regional tensions.

Tensions rose this January after Ethiopia signed a pact with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland paving the way for an Ethiopian military base and a 50-year lease of the Red Sea port of Berbera.

The Quint states also discussed the need to focus on shared economic and security objectives, particularly to address ongoing and emerging threats from terrorist groups in the Horn of Africa.

The partners also expressed support for Somalia’s efforts to generate capable, professional, and accountable security forces and defence institutions.