Palestinian mother Rana Salah cradles her one-month-old daughter Milana in her arms in a sweltering tent for the displaced, and speaks of the guilt she feels for bringing her child into a world of war and suffering.

"If it were up to me, I wouldn't have gotten pregnant or given birth during the war because life is completely different; we've never lived this life before," she said, speaking at a camp in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza.

"I gave birth twice before, and life was better and easier for me and the child. Now, I feel like I've wronged both myself and the child because we deserve to live better than this."

Milana was born in a hospital tent by caesarean owing to complications with Salah's pregnancy.

The family have not been able to return home due to Israeli bombardment, moving instead from one tent to another.

Milana is one of around 20,000 babies to have been born in Gaza in the last year, according to UNICEF statistics.

"Instead of returning to our house, we keep moving from one tent to another... where diseases are widespread and the water is contaminated."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said postnatal services have decreased significantly in Gaza, so women who have complications have less access to the care they need, as do their babies.

Rick Brennan, the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional emergency director, said malnutrition was a threat to newborns, particularly if their mothers were unable to breastfeed, as there was no access to breast milk substitutes.

Displacement and being constantly on the move are disruptive for a newborn and expose them to risks of infection, he said.

Manar Abu Jarad is staying in a school shelter run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).