Germany has come under widespread condemnation for controversial steps to restrict freedom of speech, particularly targeting those expressing solidarity with Palestine.

In a much-criticised move, Berlin announced that it would deny citizenship to those who use the slogan "From the river to the sea…" – one of the most popular expressions to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

As Israel's genocidal war on Gaza enters the second year, the chant has come to symbolise a global call for an end to the illegal Israeli occupation, the dismantling of illegal settlements, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state free from Israeli aggression.

Germany’s oppressive policies against any form of pro-Palestine activism have come under intense scrutiny as it goes against the European nation’s claim to be a progressive and liberal democracy.

Political activist Mahmud Abu-Odeh, for one, has faced the brunt of the German clampdown – criminalised and charged for using the slogan in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Abu-Odeh, a PhD student at Heidelberg University, has faced court proceedings twice over the slogan.

He notes that despite clarifying his intent—that the slogan was a call for a peaceful and equal Palestine for all people regardless of denomination—he was still sentenced in the first instance and plans to appeal the verdict.

“The German government is doing everything it can to shield Israel from any criticism,” he tells TRT World.

Surveys, however, show that the majority of the population in Germany does not support Israel's war on Gaza.

“We regularly see violence against women who wear headscarves or (identified as) Palestinians at demonstrations protesting against the genocide in Gaza. People are fired for wearing the keffiyeh at work or, like me, taken to court for using their fundamental right to freedom of expression to stand up for human rights,” he says.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) offers a similar viewpoint on the German government's controversial decision.

“It is unfortunate to see Germany taking it to the extreme in terms of the interpretation of a historical phrase that Palestinians adopted for generations to express their dreams to return to their stolen lands,” says Nihad Awad, CAIR’s executive director.

“Who could oppose this dream except colonial powers and settler regimes that dehumanise people outside their own ethnicity?" Awad tells TRT World.

Islamophobia on the rise

In recent years, there has been a dramatic increase in discrimination against Muslims in Germany, a trend that escalated significantly since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, leaving many feeling increasingly targeted.

Political rhetoric from far-right groups has intensified anti-Islam sentiments, fostering an atmosphere of fear and marginalisation for these communities.

“We have witnessed the devastating effects of this draconian policy,” Awad says.

“We see German police raiding homes in the middle of the night, rifling through belongings, and terrorising families and children simply because they are Palestinian or active in the peaceful pro-Palestine movement—a movement that advocates for coexistence rooted in respect, equality, and justice,” he explains.

Germany's Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency has also warned of a sharp rise in anti-Muslim discrimination.

The agency noted that complaints of discrimination based on anti-Muslim hatred have been increasing, “particularly affecting Muslim women wearing headscarves in the labour market”.

These remarks followed a warning from a Berlin-based human rights group, which stated that anti-Muslim hate crimes have significantly spiked since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began.