Iran said it currently sees "no grounds" for its indirect talks with the United States via intermediary Oman, citing the crisis in the Middle East.

In June, Tehran said it had engaged in indirect talks with Washington via Muscat, despite the two countries having no diplomatic relations.

US news website Axiosreported at the time that officials from Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Oman "on how to avoid escalating regional attacks".

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the Gulf sultanate as part of a regional tour in which he met allies and Middle East powers after Israel vowed to retaliate against Tehran's recent missile attack.

"Currently, we don't see any grounds for these talks, until we can get past the current crisis," Araghchi told reporters in Muscat.

The talks, he said, had been halted "due to the specific conditions of the region".

Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Tehran-aligned leaders in the region and a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Israel has vowed to respond.