North Korea has reportedly entered the Russia-Ukraine war as thousands of its soldiers are expected to join Russian troops in their ongoing offensive against Kiev.

Claiming that Ukraine is now fighting against “two states”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday North Korea was sending both weapons and troops to Russia.

“These are workers for Russian factories, replacing Russian citizens killed in the war, and personnel for the Russian army… Russia – and its accomplices – want more wars,” Zelenskyy said in a speech.

US news outlet Politico quoted a Ukrainian military source as saying that 3,000 North Korean troops will be part of the so-called Buryat Battalion. Buryatia is a remote region of Russia bordering Mongolia that the Kremlin has targeted heavily for military recruitment.

The Kyiv Independent, however, claimed that North Korea was sending as many as 10,000 soldiers to Russia to boost its war efforts.

The erstwhile Soviet Union was a critical ally of North Korea during the Cold War when it extended economic aid, military support and diplomatic backing to Pyongyang against its pro-West southern rival.

But the cooperation between Russia and North Korea grew significantly after 2022 as the two nations forged a renewed bond aimed at staving off Western influence in their backyards.

Own goal?

North Korea’s military support for Moscow follows the Ukrainian incursion into the southern Kursk region of Russia in August. The invasion was hailed by pro-West commentators who likened it to the battle of Gettysburg.

However, the incursion might have “inadvertently dragged” North Korea into the war.