Just days before the two-day BRICS summit convenes in the Russian city Kazan on October 22, Kazakhstan abruptly paused its application to join the bloc, despite receiving nods from Moscow and Beijing.

This sudden move shows how carefully middle powers caught between global players are navigating foreign policy challenges.

"Analysts in Europe and North America seem convinced that BRICS is a serious counterweight to Western alliances from the 'Global South,'" Sergey Domnin, a Kazakh economic expert tells TRT World. Kazakhstan knows that joining BRICS could strain its relationships with Western nations, which could affect investments and economic partnerships.

China and Russia, eager to expand BRICS - a group of major emerging economies set up in 2009 as a challenge to Western-dominated institutions - have been advocating for new members.

However, for nations like Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, joining BRICS could be perceived as pivoting away from the West, a geopolitical risk in light of de-globalisation and regional conflicts widening the gap between the West and Russia-China axis.

Kazakhstan hit a pause button

Kazakhstan’s decision to join BRICS reflects pragmatism. While the Central Asian country enjoys strong economic ties with both China and Russia, joining BRICS could compromise its position as a neutral state in global affairs. Last year, trade with the US surged by 30 percent, reaching $4.1 billion, while EU trade grew by nearly 6 percent to $45 billion in 2023. Although the US and separate EU countries are not Kazakhstan’s top trading partners, expanding beyond Russia and China is vital for its economic resilience.

By joining BRICS, Kazakhstan risks upsetting its delicate balance, placing it in the crosshairs of competing global interests. Instead, Kazakhstan’s membership in regional organisations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Eurasian Economic Union ensures that it can continue to cooperate with China, Russia and other member-states on regional issues without the need to join BRICS.

"Kazakhstan does not want to anger anyone or become a pawn in a zero-sum game between great powers," Domnin says.

But a last-minute change of mind on BRICS membership seems to have rubbed Russia the wrong way. Russia banned fruits and lentils from Kazakhstan just a day after, suggesting Moscow is reminding Astana of its influence.

Ultimately, the decision to join BRICS isn't just about economics; it's about strategic positioning in a world where alliances are fluid, and loyalties are tested.

Türkiye courts BRICS but keeps a foot in NATO

Türkiye's multi-alignment makes BRICS a potential option for the country.