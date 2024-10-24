Yousef Abu Rabee was just 24 when he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. But in his brief years, he left a lasting mark on Gaza. His fields were bombed twice as a part of Israel’s systematic strikes on agricultural lands, and he survived the first attack. He did not survive the second.

“I don’t expect to live long because I do what drives the occupier crazy the most,” he said in an interview before Israel targeted him while he was distributing seedlings on Monday.

An agricultural engineer with a family tradition in farming, he became a lifeline for his people when Israel launched its latest war on Gaza in October 2023, cutting off essential supplies like food, water, and medicine.

Despite the destruction of his family’s farm, including a hydroponic greenhouse that had been his personal experiment to reduce traditional farming costs, Yousef persisted.

Working alongside his brother in northern Gaza, Youssef managed to cultivate vegetables amid the ruins and blockade. "In Beit Lahia, we managed to grow zucchini, cucumbers, and molokhia, which helped meet some of our basic needs," Yousef shared.

"It was my personal project to reduce traditional farming costs," Yousef told TRT World in an earlier interview. "But the war erased everything."

He distributed seedlings to others, ensuring that even in a place of overwhelming devastation, life would find a way to endure.

“We managed to meet some of our basic needs,” he had said, his resilience emblematic of a people long accustomed to hardship.

In a video he recently shared on his social media on October 2, he says he found his friend “planting in a place that was targeted by F-16 planes. He was reclaiming it and planting it with his brother Nasr.”

Yousef Abu Rabee and two other Palestinians were killed on Monday while distributing seedlings.