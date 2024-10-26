Georgians to vote in watershed elections widely seen as decisive for the fate of the country's relationship with the European Union.

The parliamentary elections pit the ruling party against pro-Western opposition forces.

Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

"Georgia's traditionally fractured opposition forces have managed to forge an unprecedented united front against the Georgian Dream," said analyst Gela Vasadze at Georgia's Strategic Analysis Centre.

The potential coalition grouping includes Georgia's main opposition force, jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM) and Akhali, a recently formed party headed by former UNM leaders.