WORLD
2 MIN READ
Georgians vote in key parliamentary elections
The outcome of the vote is far from a foregone conclusion, as more than a quarter of respondents told the pollster they were either undecided.
Georgians vote in key parliamentary elections
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili votes in the country's parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tbilisi. / Photo: AFP
October 26, 2024

Georgians to vote in watershed elections widely seen as decisive for the fate of the country's relationship with the European Union.

The parliamentary elections pit the ruling party against pro-Western opposition forces.

Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union candidate Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

"Georgia's traditionally fractured opposition forces have managed to forge an unprecedented united front against the Georgian Dream," said analyst Gela Vasadze at Georgia's Strategic Analysis Centre.

The potential coalition grouping includes Georgia's main opposition force, jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM) and Akhali, a recently formed party headed by former UNM leaders.

RelatedEU suspends Georgia's accession over controversial 'foreign influence' law
Recommended

Undecided voters

Along with several smaller parties, they have signed up to a pro-European policy platform outlining far-reaching electoral, judicial and law enforcement reforms.

But the outcome of the vote is far from a foregone conclusion, as more than a quarter of respondents told the pollster they were either undecided or refused to name their preferred political force.

Voting will begin at 0400 GMT and end at 1600 GMT, with exit polls set to be released on closing.

The elections, held under a proportional party list system, will be monitored by international observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

RelatedRuling party candidate leads in Georgia presidential vote
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad