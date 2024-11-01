BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Türkiye-UK trade deal to expand, aiming for $30B in trade volume
September negotiations to update the pact mark a key milestone, with aims to reduce trade barriers, boost exports, and strengthen cooperation across sectors.
Türkiye-UK trade deal to expand, aiming for $30B in trade volume
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met in London this week to discuss updating the bilateral deal. / Photo: AA
November 1, 2024

A free trade agreement between Türkiye and the UK will be expanded to a wide range of areas, meant to help reach a $30 billion bilateral trade volume, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met in London this week to discuss updating the bilateral deal.

The pact between Türkiye and the UK has been in force since 2021, though a review clause in the existing agreement post-Brexit led the two parties to reassess trade relations, which began in 2022 to expand and deepen trade relations between the two countries.

The renewed and expanded agreement will include investments and additional concessions for the agricultural sector, which is expected to form a stronger legal basis for businesspeople of the two countries.

Türkiye’s exports to the UK in 2023 totaled $12.5 billion, and imports reached $6.5 billion, with a foreign trade surplus of $5.9 billion, according to data compiled by Anadolu, while the trade volume between the two countries amounted to $19 billion.

Türkiye exported products worth $11.2 billion to the UK in the first nine months of this year, while imports made up $5.1 billion, making for a bilateral trade volume of $16.3 billion and a trade surplus of $6.1 billion.

Doubling trade volume, expanding into new areas

Recommended

The renewed and expanded free trade pact aims to expand toward $30 billion, a nearly 60 percent increase in trade volume and it is being hailed as an important strategic turning point for both the Turkish and the UK economies, according to a statement by the Turkish British Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The existing pact focuses on industrial products but the new one will also involve services, investments, and agriculture with support for mutual growth in financial services, engineering, transportation, technology, and professional services.

The revamped pact will include regulations to strengthen digital trade, data flows, and protecting intellectual property rights.

Türkiye, with its population of 85 million, boasts a booming economic potential, with projects for infrastructure and investments in carbon reduction providing many opportunities for cooperation with the UK.

The pact aims to lower trade barriers and facilitate exports and digital trade, and Türkiye’s position as a gateway between the East and West contributes to the potential of the agreement.

In addition to economic benefits, the new pact is expected to increase bilateral cooperation in security, cultural exchange, education, and tourism.

While negotiations started in September, regulatory adjustments and market access in sensitive sectors pose challenges, though efforts continue to renew and expand the pact, signaling that the two countries are committed to strategic cooperation.

Explore
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea