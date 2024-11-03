Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated his country’s commitment to fostering robust partnership with African nations.

He was speaking at the third Türkiye-Africa Partnership Ministerial Review Conference in the East African country of Djibouti on Sunday.

Fidan began by conveying greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and praised African Union leaders for their contributions to the conference.

He acknowledged Africa's youthful population, vast resources, and burgeoning markets, which he noted are positioning the continent for a “greater role” in the 21st century.

However, he also highlighted the complex challenges Africa faces, including “terrorism, inequality, adverse effects of climate change, under development and irregular migration.”

Türkiye, as a strategic partner of the African Union since 2008, has worked to develop bilateral relations with African countries through a structured and customised approach.

Fidan emphasised Ankara’s dedication to "African solutions to African problems," affirming Türkiye’s alignment with the union’s principles and Agenda 2063, which aims for comprehensive development across the continent.

Addressing security concerns, Fidan emphasised Türkiye’s support for African nations in combating terrorism and stabilising regions affected by conflicts.