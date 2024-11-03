TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia aim to boost trade to $10 billion
Joint business forum between Ankara and Riyadh has highlighted the growing importance of the bilateral economic relationship.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia aim to boost trade to $10 billion
The two countries have recently signed several agreements to facilitate trade and investment.  / Photo: AA
November 3, 2024

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul hosted a joint forum on Sunday with Turkish and Saudi businesses organised by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) to advance collaboration between the sides.

Attending the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi highlighted the importance of Turkish products in Saudi Arabia.

"We have much to learn from Türkiye’s success and position in the services sector," Al-Qasabi said at the event, which brought together Turkish and Saudi business leaders.

He also emphasised the need for shared opportunities in sectors like mining, health care and tourism, urging Turkish businesses to join Saudi Arabia's transformation under Vision 2030.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat underscored the strength of bilateral trade, announcing that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia would surpass $8 billion in mutual trade this year.

"Our goal for 2025 is to surpass the $10 billion psychological threshold," Bolat said.

He attributed this momentum to the commitment of the two countries' leaders, adding that bilateral economic and defence ties were "nearing an excellent level and continue to grow."

RelatedIstanbul hosts Turkish-Arab Economic Forum for further cooperation
Recommended

Ankara-Riyadh trade volume hits $6.4 billion

DEIK President Nail Olpak echoed these goals, pointing out that the trade volume between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia had reached $6.4 billion as of September.

"I see the potential for this figure to exceed $10 billion," Olpak said, encouraging further investment in joint projects, including third-country collaborations, especially in Africa.

He also noted that agreements signed at the forum would facilitate new cooperation.

"Türkiye has robust infrastructure across sectors, and Saudi Arabia’s reforms provide significant opportunities for Turkish investors."

Highlighting recent successes, Bolat said Turkish contractors won the most construction bids in Saudi Arabia in 2023, securing contracts worth $2.3 billion and hoping to exceed $3 billion by year-end.

He added that free trade negotiations between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council, initiated in March, were advancing, with expectations that these developments will "add momentum to the mutual economic relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia."

Bolat also mentioned broader economic goals, predicting that Türkiye’s per capita income would reach $15,000 by the end of the year, alongside a $1.2 trillion national income and $375 billion in exports.

RelatedTürkiye aims to finalise trade talks with Gulf Council by end of 2024
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan