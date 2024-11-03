The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul hosted a joint forum on Sunday with Turkish and Saudi businesses organised by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) to advance collaboration between the sides.

Attending the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi highlighted the importance of Turkish products in Saudi Arabia.

"We have much to learn from Türkiye’s success and position in the services sector," Al-Qasabi said at the event, which brought together Turkish and Saudi business leaders.

He also emphasised the need for shared opportunities in sectors like mining, health care and tourism, urging Turkish businesses to join Saudi Arabia's transformation under Vision 2030.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat underscored the strength of bilateral trade, announcing that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia would surpass $8 billion in mutual trade this year.

"Our goal for 2025 is to surpass the $10 billion psychological threshold," Bolat said.

He attributed this momentum to the commitment of the two countries' leaders, adding that bilateral economic and defence ties were "nearing an excellent level and continue to grow."