Georgia’s parliamentary elections resulted in a victory for the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, which won 54 percent of the vote to secure 89 of 150 parliamentary seats.

The remaining seats went to opposition parties, including the Coalition for Changes with 19 seats, Unity - National Movement with 16, Strong Georgia with 14, and Gakharia for Georgia’ with 12. The final official results are expected by November 21.

President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition leaders rejected the results, alleging Russian interference and calling for protests. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze denied any violations, urging critics to present evidence, if there is any.

Zurabishvili, born in France to a Georgian immigrant family and previously part of the French diplomatic service, was initially an ally of the ruling Georgian Dream party and was elected President of Georgia with their support.

However, her stance began to shift as she became increasingly vocal and critical of the party, particularly when relations between the Georgian Dream and the West began to deteriorate, and the party adopted a neutral position on the Ukraine war.

Amid the blame game, the ruling party says the opposition bloc has refused to provide proof showing Georgia’s Central Election Commission’s fault.

Some prominent independent and even opposition-aligned experts have also pointed out that they are yet to see any credible, well-documented evidence suggesting election rigging.

Without evidence, Western allies leaning towards the opposition would be unable to act.

Related Georgians vote in tightly contested parliamentary election

Georgian Dream’s win and after

Economic indicators have strongly favoured the ruling party, with remarkable growth figures in recent years.

According to the National Statistics Service, Georgia’s real economic growth in September 2024 was 8.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The average real GDP growth for January-September 2024 reached an astounding 9.8 percent.

Before the enactment of the controversial "foreign influence" law that triggered mass protests in the spring and strained relations with the West—ultimately leading the EU to suspend accession talks—the US and some pre-poll surveys indicated that the ruling Georgian Dream party was positioned to win with an even larger margin than in previous elections.

The law required media organisations and nonprofits receiving more than 20 percent of funding from abroad to register as “organisations acting in the interest of a foreign power,” which would have exposed them to government audits and wider scrutiny.

As the unofficial election campaign began, international relations and the ruling party's stance toward the West and Russia became the central issues in the electoral struggle.

Campaign slogans and propaganda from both the opposition and ruling party centred on foreign policy choices between the Euro-Atlantic alliance and Russian influence, casting these choices in stark, almost apocalyptic terms.

Western media coverage reflected these polarised narratives, often labelling the ruling party as pro-Russian and the opposition as Georgia’s primary hope for a Euro-Atlantic future.

Reactions to the election outcome have been mixed internationally. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – the first foreign leader to visit capital Tbilisi after the hustings – congratulated Georgia on the results, commending it for not “becoming a second Ukraine”.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also congratulated Prime Minister Kobakhidze.

However, the EU reportedly expressed "disappointment" over the results. A coalition of 13 countries, including Germany and France, criticised Orban’s trip as "premature" and lacking authorisation to speak on behalf of the EU.

Though the US and EU criticised the parliamentary elections and called for investigations into reported incidents, they have yet to decide whether to recognise the victory of Kobakhidze.

The Russian angle