WORLD
4 MIN READ
Protests erupt in Paris over Zionist gala organised by far-right figures
After days of mounting criticism surrounding the event, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's office confirmed that he will no longer travel to Paris to participate.
Protests erupt in Paris over Zionist gala organised by far-right figures
Protestors take part in a rally against the "Israel is Forever" gala organized by far-right Franco-Israeli figures, in Paris / Photo: AP
November 14, 2024

Protests have erupted in Paris against a controversial gala organised by far-right figures in support of Israel.

The event, intended to raise funds for the Israeli military, included Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich among its invited guests.

The demonstrations came on Wednesday on the eve of a high-stakes football match at France's national stadium against the Israeli national team, overshadowed by tensions around Israeli carnage in Gaza and Lebanon. Authorities in Paris announced that more than 4,000 police officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for the game.

Smotrich, a vocal advocate of Israeli settlements, had been expected to attend Wednesday's gala, dubbed "Israel is Forever," which was planned by an association of the same name. The group's stated goal is to "mobilise French-speaking Zionist forces."

After days of growing criticism of the event, Smotrich's office confirmed on Wednesday that the minister would not travel to Paris to participate.

But the invitation to Smotrich drew sharp criticism from local associations, unions and left-wing political parties, prompting two protests in the French capital.

The minister, a hardline settler leader, has been accused of inflaming tensions in the West Bank and drew international condemnations this week by saying he hopes the election of Donald Trump will clear the way for Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The French Foreign Ministry called Smotrich's remarks "contrary to international law" and counterproductive to efforts to reduce regional tensions.

"France reiterates its commitment to the implementation of the two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, which is the only prospect for a just and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the ministry said in a statement.

Recommended

'Gala of hatred'

Critics also pointed at Nili Kupfer-Naouri, president of the "Israel is Forever" association, who sparked outrage in 2023, after the Israeli carnage in Gaza started, when she tweeted that "no civilian in Gaza was innocent."

On Wednesday night, several hundred protesters marched through central Paris, denouncing the event as a "gala of hatred and shame."

The march was largely peaceful, but some demonstrators broke windows at a McDonald's along the route.

A separate group, including Jewish organisations opposed to racism, gathered near the Arc de Triomphe, chanting slogans against the gala and Smotrich.

French authorities defended the event, with Paris police chief Laurent Nunez stating that the gala posed "no major threat to public order."

The protests came days after tensions flared in Paris and Amsterdam related to the Israeli onslaught in the Mideast.

A massive "Free Palestine" banner was displayed during a Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, while violence broke out in Amsterdam last week after Israeli hooligans incited violence by tearing down Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Arab slogans.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge