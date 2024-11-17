President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised the use of US-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, sources familiar with the matter have said, in a significant change to Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, three sources familiar with the matter said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns.

The White House declined to comment.

The move by the United States two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20 follows months of requests by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow Ukraine's military to use US weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

The change follows Russia's deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kiev.

Related Ukraine must work to end the war diplomatically next year — Zelenskyy

Long-range strikes