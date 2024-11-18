TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Lula discuss strengthening bilateral ties at G20 summit
The two leaders discuss strategic ties, global governance reform and Türkiye's efforts for peace in Palestine.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with the Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 17, 2024. / Photo: AA
November 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The meeting, held at the Copacabana Fortress on Sunday, focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Türkiye and Brazil, as well as addressing regional and global issues, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of high-level dialogue to advance relations between the two nations.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership.

Israel's war in Gaza

Recommended

Erdogan also praised Brazil's principled stance against Israeli aggression and highlighted Türkiye's initiative at the United Nations to halt arms sales to Israel.

The Turkish President reiterated Türkiye's commitment to securing a lasting ceasefire in Palestine, facilitating uninterrupted humanitarian aid, and achieving a fair, two-state solution.

Erdogan criticised the UN for its failure to prevent conflicts, particularly in Gaza, and for its inefficiency in addressing global crises.

He also expressed strong support for Brazil's call for global governance reform during its G20 presidency, calling it a timely and significant initiative.

SOURCE:AA
