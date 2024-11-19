Turkish experts and officials have expressed cautious optimism over the election of Donald Trump as the new US president-elect, and his economic policies that can have a direct impact on Türkiye.

The two NATO allies have had a fraught relationship in recent years as they navigate regional security issues, including cross-border terrorism, exacerbating Ankara’s security concerns.

Yet, trade for two countries has been a stabilising force. The governments in both countries have underscored the importance of deepening commerce, hoping it can pave the way for a more cooperative chapter.

“Trump provides greater visibility and is more transparent about the US's intentions regarding trade with Türkiye and the broader Middle East. This allows Türkiye to better assess and pursue opportunities for cooperation and trade,” says a senior Turkish official, requesting that his name isn’t quoted.

Over the past five years, bilateral trade between the two countries has nearly doubled to $35 billion, Türkiye’s Trade Minister, Omer Bolat conveyed in the Türkiye Export Mobilization Program earlier this week.

While Trump, who won the November 5 election, favours a protectionist trade region and imposed tariffs on imports from China, some of his decisions have inadvertently benefited Türkiye.

“Türkiye and the United States had set a target of reaching $100 billion in trade volume five years ago,” Bolat said, adding: “We anticipate more balanced and fair-trade policies under the new administration.”

Bolat expressed optimism about reducing trade obstacles, particularly in sectors such as steel and textiles, which face significant barriers.

“During Trump’s first term, relations were turbulent,” Bolat said. He underscored the need for deeper engagement to tackle trade imbalances, dismantle barriers, and enhance political dialogue under the re-elected Trump administration.

Expanding into the US market

Mustafa Gultepe, Chairman of the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), emphasised the strategic importance of the US for Turkish exporters.

“Despite geographical distance, the United States remains one of Türkiye’s top trade partners. In 2023, we exported approximately $15 billion worth of goods to the US, contributing to a bilateral trade volume of $31 billion, with imports totalling around $16 billion,” Gultepe said.

“In the first ten months of 2024, exports to the US increased by 9.2 percent, reaching $13.4 billion,” Gultepe noted. Yet, Türkiye’s share of overall US imports—valued at over $3 trillion—remains a mere 0.50 percent.

“Our goal is to raise this to at least 2 percent,” he said, pointing to the Trump administration’s prior target of $100 billion in the trade as a signal of untapped potential.

Gultepe acknowledged that Trump’s anticipated protectionist policies, though primarily aimed at China, could create new hurdles for Turkish exporters. “We remain committed to expanding our presence in the US market despite these potential challenges.”