Lebanese footballer Celine Haidar was about to make her dream of playing for the national women's team come true, but debris from an Israeli strike left the 19-year-old in a medically induced coma.

After full-blown Israeli invasion erupted in September, Haidar's family were among more than a million people who fled south Beirut, as Israeli bombs rained down.

"But Celine had to come back to (south) Beirut for her studies and training," her father Abbas Haidar told AFP.

"She would leave the house after evacuation calls were issued or bombing intensified, then she'd come back home at night to sleep," he said.

Now, she is the latest athlete to be killed because of Israeli strikes, which already forced the Lebanese Football Association to postpone all domestic football competitions indefinitely.

On Saturday, her father called her to warn of new evacuation orders published by the Israeli military online and she left the house.

But soon after, "my wife called to tell me Celine was in the hospital," he said.

Cracked skull

Footage of Haidar lying unconscious on the ground, her face covered in blood, while a young man beside her cried in pain took Lebanese social media by storm.

"The strike was close and she was hit in the head," her mother Sanaa Shahrour told AFP. "My daughter has a brain haemorrhage, her skull is cracked."

She said her daughter had sent her a message asking her to prepare her favourite dish, but "an hour later her friend called to say she had been wounded".

"My daughter is a heroine," she said, her eyes red with tears.

"She's strong. She will get back up and play again," she said.