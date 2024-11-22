Washington, DC — "My daughter, (even) now, she hears normal aeroplanes, and she still thinks it's the war planes on top of our house." That's Hanine Al-Khayat, a 26-year-old Lebanese American citizen, who had no choice last month but to flee Beirut with her three-year-old daughter.

Amid Israel's bombing campaign, she was forced to leave behind many members of her immediate family, including a six-year-old sister.

Her evacuation, effectively unassisted by the United States, came just weeks after an Israeli cyber-terrorist attack on the Lebanese people.

The explosion of thousands of pagers on September 17 and 18 across the country kick-started an intrusive and disastrous new front in Israel's war on Gaza—one recognised as unequivocally illegal in the eyes of international law.

Nearly 86,000 American citizens reside in Lebanon, according to 2022 US State Department figures, primarily alongside family members—only some of whom are green card holders.

Reuters reports that between 45,000 and 60,000 Palestinian Americans live in the West Bank. The State Department has declined to make the number of US citizens trapped in Gaza known, according to Axios.

Since Israel's assault began, the US government has done little to secure the safety of Americans trapped in both Lebanon and Palestine.

Double standard in action

At present, there is no legal framework under which American citizens trapped in Gaza or Lebanon can travel to the US through evacuation procedures.

The State Department has refused to designate the circumstances in Lebanon as worthy of a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO). The US carried out NEOs most recently in Afghanistan and Sudan, in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Americans in Israel, however, have been given more consideration.

Many Lebanese said they find the US's lack of assistance offensive and hypocritical, in light of the active onslaught on their country by Israel - in conjunction with American military aid.

"I couldn't get in the car. I was scared, you know, I stayed almost a year at home, not knowing what to do. I had to beg my husband not to go to work,” Al Khayat told TRT World.

Following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel last October, and the country's subsequent war on Gaza, Hezbollah began sending missile strikes into Israel.

Tel Aviv has in turn increased its attacks on Lebanon over the past year.

"The war is in Lebanon, (whether) in the south or the north or Beirut, the war is in Lebanon. We are all Lebanese, you know. We all have to go through that," Al Khayat said.

While Americans in Lebanon and Gaza have been effectively left to fend for themselves, Israeli Americans have had chartered flights out of the conflict region secured for them since October 15, 2023, on the condition that they repay the loan provided to them by the US government.

Meanwhile, US NGOs have already collaborated with state governments to enable the seemingly expense-free evacuation of some Americans from Israel.

In one case, Florida-based Project Dynamo evacuated 270 Americans from Tel Aviv to Tampa. According to News4Jax, a local Florida broadcaster, the state confirmed the travellers arrived without incurring out-of-pocket expenses, but they did not comment on where the funding came from.

Lebanese Americans have been presented with the same option in writing, but for many the apparent costs are exorbitant, the interest rates are unclear, and the outlook is grim.

"I would love for the US State Department to answer that question on why they have billions of dollars to send to Israel…to cause this huge displacement of people and these humanitarian crises, yet do not have the money to bring their citizens and their families home," says Farah Chalisa, a human rights attorney representing US citizens like Al-Khayat and others from Lebanon and Gaza.

Like Al-Khayat, 37-year-old Layal—who did not wish to share her last name—is a mother of three young children who also had to make a difficult decision shortly after the crisis in Lebanon escalated in late September.

Should she journey to the US for the sake of her children, even if it meant leaving her ageing and disabled father behind in a war zone, only to be cared for by her youngest brother?