Israel has moved tanks into a buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights along its border with Syria after a lightning advance by Syrian opposition forces ended Bashar al Assad's regime.

"Together with the Defence Minister, and with full backing from the Cabinet, I directed the IDF yesterday to take control of the buffer zone and the dominant positions near it," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to the Golan Heights.

"We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border."

This marks the first deployment of Israeli troops in the buffer zone since a 1974 agreement established it as a line of control between Israel and Syria.