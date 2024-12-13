"The walls have ears." For many middle-aged Lebanese people, this chilling phrase reflects the pervasive fear that defined life under the Syrian regime.

Arbitrary arrests, disappearances of political dissidents, and the constant threat of violence created a culture of fear within Lebanon that was enforced by neighbouring Syrian authorities.

Syrian forces first entered Lebanon on June 1, 1976, claiming to act as peacekeepers in the Lebanese Civil War, which had begun a year earlier. However, their presence stretched well beyond the war’s end, with Syria exerting significant military and political control over Lebanon for nearly 30 years.

Checkpoints manned by Syrian forces were clustered across Lebanon, censorship was rampant, and arrests made by the Syrian army targeted mostly communities loyal to imprisoned Christian leader Samir Geagea, exiled Army General Michel Aoun, and Sunni strongholds like Tripoli.

The Taif Agreement

The Lebanese Civil War officially ended in 1990 after the signing of the Taif Agreement in 1989, which sought to bring peace but instead cemented Syrian dominance over Lebanon.

The agreement introduced key reforms, including a shift in executive powers from the Maronite President to the Sunni Prime Minister, ensuring a more balanced distribution of authority.

It restructured Lebanon's sectarian political system to guarantee equal representation between Christians and Muslims. The agreement also called for the disarmament of militias, though Hezbollah was notably exempt, as it claimed to resist Israeli occupation.

The agreement stipulated a phased withdrawal of approximately 14,000 Syrian forces, but it granted them temporary authority, which they leveraged to entrench their control over the country.

While Israel occupied the south, Syria extended its dominance across the rest of Lebanon, including its economy. Post-war reconstruction saw the division of wealth among warlords and political elites, orchestrated by Syrian authorities.

Rafik Hariri's assassination

During this time in the 1990s, Rafik Hariri, a businessman turned Prime Minister, sought to rebuild Lebanon into a strong, independent state capable of outgrowing its occupiers.

His vision, however, put him on a collision course with Syria. Hariri's support for UN Resolution 1559, which called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Lebanon and the disarmament of militias, ultimately marked him for assassination.

Hariri's killing on February 14, 2005, by Hezbollah member Salim Ayyash, shocked the nation and ignited the March 14 movement, a mass uprising demanding the end of Syrian hegemony. On April 26, 2005, under immense domestic and international pressure, the Syrian army withdrew from Lebanon.

This moment of triumph was not universally celebrated. For some Lebanese, particularly those who had prospered under Syrian rule, the withdrawal felt like an abandonment.

During Syria's nearly three-decade presence in Lebanon, many benefited from the stability and patronage networks it provided, which facilitated business growth, political alliances, and economic opportunities—albeit often favouring those aligned with Syrian interests.

The power vacuum left by the Syrian army’s departure in 2005 was quickly filled by Hezbollah. Hezbollah had been established in 1982, initially as a resistance movement against Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon.

However, it remained outside Lebanon's formal political system until the 1992 parliamentary elections. These elections, marked by a widespread Christian boycott and the exile or imprisonment of their political leadership under Syrian pressure, paved the way for Hezbollah to enter the government.