For the past week, Mohamed Khalil Yahya has been glued to his phone. From his house in Berlin, his eyes thoroughly studied every image he comes across online of Syrian prisoners released from the harrowing detention centres created by the regime of Bashar Al-Assad.

Yahya desperately searches for a familiar face, one that resembles his brother Mosallam whom he has not heard from in 12 years.

Since then, Yahya said he has come to terms with the belief that his brother, who was arrested at the height of Syrian uprising at a checkpoint in the Damascene suburb of Darayya in 2012, was likely dead.

Yet, a grainy photo recently shared on social media rekindled a fragile hope. The man in the picture was gaunt and unrecognisable in many ways, but there was something hauntingly familiar about his face. Could it be Mosallam, alive after all these years?

This flicker of possibility has brought Yahya as much pain as hope. He quickly shared the image with his siblings in Syria, who launched a frantic search in Damascus hospitals, hoping to confirm the unimaginable. But days of combing through wards and questioning staff have brought no answers—only more uncertainty.

"I don't know what to believe. That photo made me feel like he could still be out there, but with no confirmation, it's unbearable," Yahya told TRT World.

Thousands still missing

Since the swift collapse of Al-Assad's regime, multiple prisons across the country have been opened and countless prisoners - many of whom were rounded up during the mass peaceful anti-government protests of 2011 and 2012 - were set free.

The inhumane state of the confinement cells, the length of people's imprisonment, and the conditions of those who emerged from behind bars put a spotlight on the brutality practiced in these labyrinths of prisons.

According to testimonies, rape, torture, and abuse were ongoing, and dozens of rotting corpses were found.

Mosallam was detained at 38 years old. That day, he got onto his work bus to go to his office. Because he was coming from Darraya, where anti-government protests had been taking place, soldiers removed him from the bus and took him away. His children - aged 6, 10 and 13 years old at the time - never heard from him again.

"I had accepted that Mosallam was probably dead. The regime showed no mercy to Darayya," Yahya said, adding that his family didn't ask authorities about their brother's whereabouts out of fear that they too would be arrested.

Since that day, the family has received no word of his fate, not even confirmation of his detention or death. "But when I saw that photo, I had to believe, even if just for a moment, that he could still be out there," Yahya said.

Unending agony

The story of the Yahya family is one of countless tragedies in Syria, where the shadow of Assad's detention network looms large.

For years, human rights organisations have documented the brutalities of Syria's prison system. Detainees are often subjected to extreme torture, starvation, and in many cases, execution. Families of the missing face a cruel uncertainty—neither death certificates nor official information are provided, leaving them in an agonising limbo.

The plight of families like that of Fadwa Mahmoud exemplifies this. Mahmoud, a prominent activist and former political prisoner herself, has spent over a decade seeking information about her husband, Abdulaziz al-Kheir, and her son, Maher Tahan.

Both men were arrested in 2012, and since then, Mahmoud has converted her grief into activism, founding the "Families for Freedom" movement to advocate for Syria's disappeared.

But so far, her search for her husband and son has yielded no answers.

"I've spent years chasing false leads. The regime deliberately obscures the fate of detainees, especially prominent figures like Abdulaziz (al-Kheir). It's a tragedy shared by thousands of Syrian families," she told TRT World.

Since the regime was deposed, multiple Facebook groups have been created where families post outdated images of their loved ones in hopes that they were spotted by someone.