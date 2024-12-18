As Donald Trump prepares to assume the presidency of the United States again, many questions remain about what his policy towards the Middle East would look like during a second term.

With trust in global institutions declining and geopolitical lines fragmenting, the region's future remains precarious.

Since the ouster of Syrian president Bashar al Assad and the end of his regime, and with the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, the arrival of team Trump in Washington on January 20, 2025 will likely be ominous.

Trump often utters statements that he may or may not mean, that could carry life and death consequences for people around the world.

Trump and Gaza

When it comes to Palestine, Trump has given some indication of his policy in recent months. Amid Israel's US-abetted genocide in Gaza and military incursions in the region, Trump told Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu in June to "finish the job."

Netanyahu, who is under indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, is crowing victorious in his regular talks with Trump, saying: "We will change the Middle East," further underscoring the sweeping ambitions tied to this phrase.

Trump has since threatened Hamas that there will be "ALL HELL TO PAY" if the Israeli hostages are not released by inauguration day. This is a sign that an aggressive US Middle East policy is already being directed from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Reports say both Trump and Netanyahu remain in constant communication, ignoring a lame-duck President Joe Biden as he snoozes in the White House.

Trump is clearly endorsing Israel's ongoing aggressive military offensive in Palestine and beyond in the Middle East, including inside Syria. He favours Israel at all costs, despite his electoral promises to American Muslims to end the war in Gaza.

If he is urging Israel to “finish the job” meaning the continued killing of Palestinians and raze what is left of Gaza to the ground, then Israel is definitely complying. Almost on a daily basis, dozens of Palestinians in refugee camps in Gaza are killed by Israel's bombs.

Could "finish the job" also mean crossing borders into Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah, Iran's key paramilitary ally in the region? Well, a fragile ceasefire is in place in Lebanon with Hezbollah, and Iran is considerably weakened.

In comments made to Israeli media in November, Trump advisor and evangelical leader Mike Evans said the directive to "finish the job" included instructions for Israel to attack Iran's oil facilities and strategic interests.

In return, Israel was promised a peace agreement with the Sunni Arab world, particularly Saudi Arabia, Evans said (more on this later).

Syrian self-rule?

"Finish the job" could prove even more ominous given recent developments in Damascus, which have stirred mixed feelings around the world.

The televised spectacle of elated Syrians inside and outside the country celebrating the end of over 50 years of draconian rule by the Assad regime, suggests the Arab Spring finally came to Syria some 13 years later after a brutal civil war that claimed a horrific 620,000 lives.

Meanwhile, Iran has been significantly weakened by the loss of its two key allies in Damascus and Beirut. The departure of Assad and the assassination of Hasan Nasrallah, the former head of Hezbollah in Beirut, have left Tehran scrambling to maintain its influence in the region.

While Saudi-Iranian relations warmed up in recent months, Riyadh and Damascus are hedging their bets on possible scenarios that might be orchestrated from Washington to remake the Middle East as per Netanyahu's plans.

Trump's cabinet

Trump won't be the only one shaping Middle East policy.

He has thus far nominated a cabinet team consisting of some of the most hardline anti-Arab and anti-Muslim rightwing figures.

His pick of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, announced just a week after his election, was undoubtedly in reaction to the high monetary support he got from pro-Israel donors.