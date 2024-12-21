WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump appoints Pope Francis critic as ambassador to Vatican
The US President-elect praised Burch for his impact on Catholic voter support in November's elections.
Trump appoints Pope Francis critic as ambassador to Vatican
Burch has long expressed criticism of the Francis papacy. / Photo: AP
December 21, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote who is a vocal critic of Pope Francis, as the US ambassador to the Vatican.

The Vatican, often referred to as the "Holy See," serves as the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, and is led by Pope Francis. .

"I am pleased to announce that Brian Burch will serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Holy See," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Stating that Burch is a "devout" Catholic, the US President-elect added that Burch has earned "numerous" awards, and shown "exceptional" leadership, contributing to the growth of one of the largest Catholic advocacy organisations in the US.

He also praised Burch for his impact on Catholic voter support in November's elections, adding: "He represented me well during the last Election, having garnered more Catholic votes than any Presidential Candidate in History!"

"Brian loves his Church and the United States - He will make us all proud," noted Trump, extending his congratulations to Burch and his family.

Recommended

For his part, Burch said on X that the Catholic Church is the "largest" and "most important" religious institution globally, adding that its relationship with the US has "vital importance."

He also expressed commitment to working with leaders within the Vatican and the new administration to uphold the dignity of all people and advance the common good.

Burch has long expressed criticism of the Francis papacy and, on some occasions, criticised his governance.

After Pope Francis' 2023 decision permitting priests to bless individuals in same-gender unions, Burch criticised the move, accusing the pope of causing "confusion" within the Catholic Church.

He further predicted that the now 88-year-old pontiff would not remain in office much longer and emphasised that the next pope must "clarify" the uncertainties of the Francis era.

Related‘That lady, or that gentleman’: Who is the 'lesser evil' Pope referred to?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast