Towards the turn of the 19th century, Joseph Barrack – a Lebanese Christian – arrived in the US from Zahle in present-day Lebanon – then part of the Ottoman Empire.

The Barracks settled in what came to be known as Little Syria in Manhattan, becoming part of an ethnically diverse Ottoman neighbourhood where immigrants sought to preserve their traditions while adapting to a new home.

More than a century later, the grandson of Joseph, Tom Barrack has been named the incoming Trump administration’s ambassador pick to Türkiye in what would be a sort of ‘homecoming’ to the heart of Ottoman land.

“For three decades, Tom (Barrack) successfully managed a global private equity firm. He is a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles," President-elect Donald Trump said about his longtime friend.

Barrack, the founder of Colony Capital LLC, now stands to represent American interests in a region his family once called home.

The Senate will consider this nomination at a time when US-Turkish relations face challenges over differing approaches to the Middle East, especially in Palestine's Gaza.

If confirmed, 77-year-old Barrack would step into a role traditionally filled by career diplomats —except for the incumbent, Jeff Flake— marking a departure from conventional diplomatic appointments to its NATO ally.

Barrack's appointment may write a new chapter in a relationship that began with a treaty of navigation and commerce in 1830.

But what does this unique heritage tell us about the man expected to affect relations between the two NATO allies?

‘A private equity investor’

Thomas Joseph Barrack Jr. was born on April 28, 1947, in California to Lebanese Christian Catholic grandparents. His educational journey led him to graduate from the University of Southern California in 1969, followed by earning a law degree from the University of San Diego in 1972.

These early achievements laid the foundation for a career connecting law, business, and diplomacy.

Barrack’s professional journey began at the law firm of Herbert W. Kalmbach, known as President Richard Nixon's personal attorney.

This position exposed him to high-profile networks early on, but it was an assignment in Saudi Arabia that set the stage for his career at a young age.

His network and close relationships with Middle Eastern leaders grew through his position and business ventures, eventually leading to the establishment of Colony Capital LLC, a private equity giant that extended Barrack’s influence across multiple sectors and continents.

In 1982, Barrack served as Deputy Undersecretary at the US Department of the Interior under President Ronald Reagan. His real estate ventures earned him a place among the wealthiest Americans, with a net worth of $1 billion. Now, as Forbes’ 2013 billionaire he joins the ranks of 15 billionaires appointed to government roles under President-elect Trump.

Barrack's career, however, has not been without challenges. Despite his business achievements, Barrack had to deal with significant legal challenges linked to his Middle Eastern business dealings.

The charges, which included allegations of lobbying on behalf of the UAE without proper registration and misleading the FBI, put his reputation under intense public and legal examination.

Throughout a highly publicised trial, Barrack’s legal team argued that his business dealings were legitimate and unrelated to lobbying efforts. After a highly publicised trial in 2022, Barrack was found not guilty on all nine counts.

From Zahle to Manhattan