Maritime tensions are rising in the South China Sea, as the Philippines moves forward with plans to purchase a mid-range Typhon missile system from the United States.

China appears visibly alarmed by the decision. In recent weeks, Beijing has accused Manila of placing its national security considerations in the hands of Washington, and also warned Manila against stoking an "arms race" in Southeast Asia.

In Washington's view, the Philippines' proximity to Taiwan also opens up the possibility of future missile deployments in what China sees as dangerously close range.

Both China and the Philippines have been clashing over rights to the South China Sea – a critical global trade seaway.

China claims control over almost all of the sea, though the Permanent Court of Arbitration - a non-United Nations intergovernmental organisation - found "no legal basis" for Beijing's assertions in 2016.

Manila views this ruling as confirmation of its own sovereign rights, and sees the new missile system - which is capable of hitting targets in China - as critical to its territorial and maritime defense.

Maritime tensions have surged in recent months as both sides accuse each other of breaching territorial waters, raising fears of violent confrontations and future escalation.

So is Manila's pursuit of the US Typhon system really self-defence, or part of a broader US effort to prepare against a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan?

Mustering resolve

Considering Manila's desire to boost its deterrence capabilities, the system should help with the country's self-defence.

Filipino forces are already familiar with the system and have experience training with it. It has been deployed for months as part of joint military exercises with the US, and serves as an important contributor to Manila's Comprehensive Archipelagic Defence (CAD) strategy, a defence plan that puts a premium on safeguarding Manila's maritime interests.

China already has a significant missile strike advantage, making it vital for Manila to move beyond small-range missile systems and extend its attack range as far as 1,600 kilometers.

A detailed assessment in the US army's Military Review estimated over 2,200 ballistic and cruise missiles in China's arsenal, declaring its rocket force as "the largest ground-based missile force in the world."

The US Typhon could make it easier for Manila to transfer its batteries to many attack sites in the region. It also offers the unique advantage of rapid deployment during any high-stakes crisis.

Jay Batongbacal, who directs the Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea at the University of the Philippines, told TRT World that the US Typhon is part of the broader modernisation and longer-term defence strategy of the Philippines, which began with the acquisition of smaller Spike NLOS and Brahmos systems.

"China's increased aggressiveness and belligerence has helped convince the armed forces of the need to acquire missile capabilities as soon as possible," he said.

Manila's role in a Taiwan contingency