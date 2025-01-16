In a surprising yet significant move, outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration has announced that they will be removing Cuba from its terrorism blacklist. Cuba, an hour later, announced that it would release over 500 prisoners from jail, following talks with Pope Francis.

Both moves are seen as significant steps in improving bilateral ties between the two countries — after years of diplomatic stagnation and increasing international calls for Washington to ease its stance on Havana.

Uncertainty looms over Biden’s decision as the announcement was made less than a week before US President-elect Donald Trump takes over the Oval Office. Trump is known for his hardline policies on Cuba.

In addition to delisting Cuba, the Biden administration also revealed plans to suspend a provision of the Helms-Burton Act, which has allowed Cuban exiles in the US to seek compensation for assets confiscated after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. Furthermore, it plans to remove restrictions on Cuban entities banned from financial transactions during Trump’s first term.

Why now?

This might look sudden, but Biden’s administration has been working on this for a while. The Biden administration has been waiting for Cuba to release hundreds of political prisoners who were arrested following mass pro-democracy protests back in July 2021 in response to persistent blackouts and an economic slowdown.

In addition to this, in the last two years, more than half a million Cubans have entered the United States in the last two years because of the ongoing economic crisis.

In an earlier press statement, Biden had said: “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right to peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

The Catholic Church had been leading negotiations for the release of political prisoners in Cuba. The Pope was informed about this decision earlier in the month in a letter from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who indicated that the release of prisoners was made “in the spirit of the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025.”

The White House acknowledged the Church’s efforts in a press statement. “In taking these steps to bolster the ongoing dialogue between the government of Cuba and the Catholic Church, President Biden is also honouring the wisdom and counsel that has been provided to him by many world leaders, especially in Latin America, who have encouraged him to take these actions, on how best to advance the human rights of the Cuban people. We take these steps in appreciation of the Catholic Church’s efforts to facilitate Cuba to take its own, constructive measures to restore liberty to its citizens and enable conditions that improve the livelihood of Cubans.”

Trump vs Biden

Biden’s announcements effectively roll back many of the sanctions put in place by President-elect Trump during his previous term ending in 2021. If they endure, they will represent the most significant advance in US-Cuba relations since the Obama-era detente.