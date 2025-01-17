Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in Gaza, potentially bringing an end to Israel's devastating 15-month assault on the enclave that killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians.

This ceasefire largely mirrors the May 2024 agreement but introduces nuanced refinements to logistics and humanitarian protocols.

Many have questioned the protracted negotiations, given the striking similarities to the earlier deal. Key elements remain unchanged.

What’s common?

Both the May 2024 and January 2025 ceasefire agreements between Israel and Hamas centre on the exchange of hostages and prisoners, with an emphasis on vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

Both the May 2024 and January 2025 agreements are structured into three 42-day phases.

Both agreements prioritise humanitarian aid to Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for food, medical supplies, and fuel to address what experts describe as catastrophic conditions.

The phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from densely populated areas is a key provision in both deals, aimed at deescalating hostilities.

Reconstruction and rehabilitation are also central, with plans to rebuild homes, schools, and hospitals in Gaza.

Both agreements reflect an urgent need to rebuild Gaza’s devastated infrastructure—homes, schools, and hospitals—which is central to the truce, with international actors such as Egypt, Qatar, and the UN leading the reconstruction process.

The scale of destruction underscores the challenge: over 42 million tonnes of debris, according to United Nations, including shattered structures and flattened buildings, litter Gaza.

These commitments reflect a shared focus on mitigating the humanitarian crisis and fostering long-term stability.

What’s different?

While many core principles remain the same, the January 2025 agreement incorporates refinements and adjustments, particularly around logistics, and humanitarian protocols.

Troop deployment

The January 2025 agreement introduces refinements to troop deployments and prisoner exchanges, adding specificity to previously broad terms.