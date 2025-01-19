TikTok has informed users in the United States that they cannot use the video-sharing app "for now" following the enactment of a ban.

"Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now," read a message from the app.

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!" it said.

Users are still allowed to log in to download their data. The app is no longer available on the App Store or Google Play Store.

The company announced hours earlier that it would make its services "temporarily unavailable".

"We regret that a US law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable," the popular video-sharing app said in a message to all users.

"We're working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned."