Thousands of Afghan refugees and migrants face an increasingly dire situation as US policies under President Donald Trump suspended refugee programmes and asylum appointments, leaving many stranded in Mexico and Pakistan without clear paths forward.

Naser Zazai, 29, had planned to reunite with his mother and brother in the United States this week after fleeing Afghanistan, where he says he was threatened and attacked because his brother had once worked for the US military.

Instead, he is now stranded in Mexico after US President Donald Trump on Monday abruptly cancelled all asylum appointments for migrants waiting in Mexico – including Zazai's, scheduled for Jan. 22.

For Zazai and the dozens of other migrants living at the Assabil shelter in Tijuana, the only such refuge in Mexico specifically for Muslim migrants, these choices are even grimmer.

"I can't stay in Mexico," said Zazai. "And I can't go back to my country where I could be killed."

Muslim migrants face additional challenges in Mexico, from language barriers to misconceptions about their religion. According to 2020 census data, there are fewer than 8,000 Muslims in Mexico.

"They have a very particular situation due to their culture and religion," said Soraya Vazquez, of the human rights group Al Otro Lado. "There is a lot of stigma against the Muslim community."

Zazai said he fled Afghanistan fearing for his life after the Taliban returned to power due to his brother's ties to the US military. He spent $22,000 to flee and waited nearly six months to secure a US asylum appointment, only to have it cancelled.

"What is my plan for the future?" he asked. "I don't know what to say."

Meanwhile, Afghan refugees in Pakistan appealed to the government to ease visa rules after Trump’s suspension of US refugee programs.