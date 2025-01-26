Türkiye has condemned the recent attack on the Saudi Hospital in Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in multiple casualties.

In Sunday's statement, Turkish foreign ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Sudanese people, while wishing a swift recovery for those injured.

Emphasising the importance of international law, the ministry stressed that civilian infrastructure must never be targeted.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Sudan.

More than 70 people were killed in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state, according to Governor Arcua Minnawi.