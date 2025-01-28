Americans often write to their lawmakers to express their views about a certain nominee for a cabinet-level position ahead of their confirmation hearings.

But never have such letters warned lawmakers against confirming nominees because of their “deep ties” to a secretive cult in which devotees prostrate before their guru and add bits of the mentor’s nail clippings to their food. Until now.

The person in the eye of the storm is Tulsi Gabbard, a four-term US congresswoman from the US state of Hawaii with links to the Science of Identity Foundation, a fringe offshoot of the semi-monastic and globally present Hindu organisation Hare Krishna.

The foundation was formed in the 1970s by one Chris Butler, and has since been described by defectors as a cult.

If confirmed at a hearing by the Senate Intelligence Committee later this week, Gabbard will become the director of National Intelligence (DNI), which is the top spymaster position responsible for leading 18 intelligence agencies, including the CIA, with a budget of nearly $75 billion.

Her detractors say Gabbard’s alleged allegiance to the so-called cult and its mysterious founder can compromise national security. Her loyalty to the group may lead to her passing on sensitive intelligence to her guru.

A spokesperson for President Trump, however, said Gabbard has “no affiliation” with the Science of Identity Foundation and the repeated attacks on her faith and loyalty are “false” and “bigoted”.

This is despite the fact that Gabbard has repeatedly spoken highly of the reclusive spiritual leader over the years, and her family’s connection with the group are well-documented.

Here are five things that we know of Butler, the little-known leader of the cult whom Gabbard calls her “guru dev” or spiritual master.

Before Butler, there was Bhaktivedanta

Butler’s Science of Identity Foundation is an offshoot of the Hare Krishna movement, which was launched in the US in the 1960s by an Indian man called Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

The objective of the movement was to spread a 500-year-old Hindu sect known as Gaudiya Vaishnavism - devotional worship of Hindu deity Krishna and his consort Radha - among Americans.

Bhaktivedanta visited Hawaii in 1971 where he met 23-year-old Butler. That meeting changed the course of life for the young man who would one day gain national recognition for being the guru of Trump’s nominee for the top intelligence position.

A ‘self-styled’ guru

Butler had made an early name for himself in Hawaii as a young yoga teacher and surfer. Born to a prominent doctor and anti-war activist, Butler has been described as a “self-styled guru” who dropped out of college and immediately began attracting followers by blending yoga teachings with aspects of Hindu theology.

Upon meeting Bhaktivedanta in 1971, Butler “turned over” his disciples to the Indian man and took up a new name for himself: Siddhaswarupananda, a Sanskrit word which means a “spiritual form full of bliss”.

The new identity ensured that people recognised him as an initiated disciple in the growing Hare Krishna movement.

But Butler had a mind of his own. Bhaktivedanta would often reprimand him for using non-orthodox teaching methods. For example, Butler would object to Bhaktivedanta’s order that the newly initiated disciples shave their heads and wear robes.

No organised religion