Florida politicians passed a sweeping immigration bill on Tuesday, setting aside half a billion dollars in public funds to help carry out President DonaldTrump 's crackdown on those in the country illegally.

In a state where roughly oneineveryfiveresidents is an immigrant, the legislation would require every level of government — as well as government contractors — to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement “to the fullest extent possible.”

Following more than four hours of deliberations on Tuesday, Florida's Republican-dominated Legislature passed the measure largely along party lines.

The passage sets up a showdown between Republican Gov. RonDeSantis and state legislative leaders, who have sparred over whose proposals would better carry out Trump’s immigration crackdown. DeSantis has called the bill “weak.”

“The whole goal of this bill is to help President Trump do his job,” said Republican Sen. Gruters, one of the bill sponsors and a Trump ally who said he spoke with the president while shepherding the measure. “He wants maximum coordination with local government.”

Republican lawmakers filed the bill after rejecting immigration proposals by DeSantis, a rebuketothelameduckgovernor who was once floated as Trump's successor.

Notably, one Republican in the House and six in the Senate voted against the measure, leaving the bill short of a veto-proof majority.

“I appreciate the attempt,” said Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, an ally of the governor. “I cannot vote for this because it is nowhere near strong enough for my taste."

Ahead of the floor debate on Tuesday, Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez announced additional provisions, after they “requested and received technical assistance from the Trump Administration”, the leaders said.

The amendments included enhancing penalties for all crimes committed in the state by people in the country illegally, and requires that those convicted of capital offenses receive the death penalty.

But the Republican sponsors declined to include some of DeSantis' provisions, like restrictions on sending money overseas by people in the country illegally and a measure that would have created a legal presumption that people in the country illegally are a flight risk.

Now DeSantis must weigh whether to sign a proposal he's bashed in public as “toothless” and “watered-down" or veto it. He could also decline to sign the bill, allowing it to become law.

The measure passed by lawmakers Tuesday would create a new state immigration enforcement office with more than 140 employees under the direction of a newly minted chief immigration officer, a post to be taken by the state's commissioner of agriculture, and would cede emergency immigration enforcement powers from the governor to the state immigration officer.

The bill allocates $100 million for grants to local law enforcement agencies for training, equipment and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities to US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.