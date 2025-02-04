The appointment of Eyal Zamir as Israel’s new Chief of General Staff potentially marks a pivotal shift in Tel Aviv’s strategic priorities and also signals a fundamental course change in its military strategy in the region—from asymmetric, low-intensity conflicts to large-scale ground warfare.

Zamir, the former Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Defence, replaces Herzi Halevi, who resigned after admitting responsibility for the military and intelligence failure over the October 7 operation led by Hamas.

Under normal circumstances, a new Chief of General Staff might not be of major political significance.

Yet, in Israel, such appointments are highly scrutinised, not only because of the military’s deep entanglement with politics but also because many former army chiefs, including Ehud Barak, Benny Gantz, and Gadi Eisenkot, have seamlessly transitioned into political careers.

Beyond the political implications, Zamir’s appointment is ostensibly an attempt to obscure Israel’s failures on October 7 while simultaneously preparing for more aggressive, conventional military offensives in the region.

During the Gaza war, Zamir was a key architect of Israel’s military escalation, pushing for prolonged ground invasions over airstrikes.

Before that, as Southern Command chief (2015–2018), he oversaw intensified military assaults on the enclave Gaza, including airstrikes and violent crackdowns on Palestinians’ border protests.

He has also bolstered Israel’s war machine, securing weapons deals and expanding local arms production as a “well-known” figure in the industry.

Zamir’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment—not only amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza but also against the backdrop of escalating Israeli military aggression in the occupied West Bank.

While Israel systematically undermines ceasefire efforts by introducing new demands at every critical stage, it has also intensified deadly raids in Jenin, Nablus, and other Palestinian cities, killing dozens.

Political background

Zamir’s family settled in Palestine during the British Mandate in the 1920s after migrating from Yemen. His grandfather, Aharon, was a member of the Irgun—a Zionist organisation responsible for terror attacks against both British forces and Palestinian civilians.

Decades later, Eyal Zamir found himself serving under the political successors of the Irgun terror organisation, which later evolved into the Likud party, which was in power when Zamir was appointed military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 2012 to 2015.

His repeated nominations for the Chief of General Staff position in 2018 and 2022 were blocked, reportedly due to his reputation as “Netanyahu’s man”—a label that made him unpopular within Israel’s military establishment, which has often had a complicated relationship with the prime minister.

However, beyond his political affiliations, Zamir’s appointment is significant for another reason: his military background marks a shift in Israel’s strategic priorities.

For nearly half a century—except for Dan Halutz, who came from the air forces—all Israeli chiefs of general staff have been drawn from either the paratroopers or special forces.

Zamir, by contrast, comes from the armoured corps. The last Israeli military chief with a similar background was David Elazar, who resigned in disgrace following Israel’s failures in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

A military hardliner

Zamir’s doctrine signals a fundamental shift in Israel’s military strategy—from asymmetric, low-intensity conflicts to large-scale ground warfare.