Sweden's worst mass shooting left at least 11 people dead, including the gunman, and at least five seriously wounded at an adult education center west of Stockholm as officials warned that the death toll could rise.

The gunman's motive hadn't been determined by early Wednesday as theScandinaviannation — where gun violence at schools is very rare — reeled from an attack with such bloodshed that police early on said it was difficult to count the number of dead among the carnage.

Officials said Wednesday that three women and two men, all with gunshot wounds, underwent surgery at Orebro University Hospital.

All were in serious but stable condition after being admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman was treated for minor injuries and was stable.

All of the victims are over age 18, officials said. No other patients related to the shooting were admitted to Orebro University Hospital overnight.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

It is on the outskirts of Orebro, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.