​Marriages are made in heaven and celebrated on earth they say. Well, my experience compels me to respectfully disagree. Nobody could have conceived a union as improbable as ours – the coming together of two mad souls; determined to reshape the world - not with artillery and armour but with love, compassion, and a touch of revolutionary poetry.

Yes that’s right. Two souls born in different parts of the world, divided by the most fortified border on the face of the earth, and hailing from two entirely separate backgrounds, somehow found each other and chose to walk into the bond of matrimony. I was 24; he was 43.

I was born in the affluent city of Lahore and raised in Pakistan’s picturesque capital, Islamabad, the daughter of an economist father and a politician mother. He was the son of Maisuma, a neighbourhood in Srinagar – a city that has known conflict for over seven decades. It’s a place where every street bears the weight of history, grief, and resilience, yet remains strikingly beautiful.

For more than 70 years, Kashmiris have struggled with the unresolved question of their homeland’s fate—whether it should be independent or align with India or Pakistan—a conflict that has persisted since the subcontinent gained independence from British rule in 1947.

When we met, in that fateful summer of 2005, I was aspiring to become a painter, while he was laying down his arms in the hope for peace, after spending decades fighting a war for the independence of his land.

​The chance meeting

Mohammad Yasin Malik, the leader of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) a pro-independence group that wants Kashmir to be separate from both India and Pakistan, was visiting Islamabad that year on one of his politico-diplomatic trips. He was invited to a luncheon by a civil society in the capital, where I was accompanying my mother, then the President of Pakistan Muslim League’s Women Chapter.

Candidly recalling, I had attended the event without much enthusiasm, merely as a formality. As an introvert, I never had much patience for ceremonial gatherings. I was considering leaving early, and now often wonder how different my life would have been had I done so. But I didn’t – because out of nowhere, Yasin began reciting a couplet from Pakistani poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz

In that moment, the gathering transformed from a polite social affair into something altogether different – a space charged with conviction, with the desire to turn the world upside down. I cannot speak for others, but my heart pounded with every word Yasin spoke. I felt the spirit of freedom awaken inside me. By the time his poem ended, I had already begun to believe in whatever this man believed in, for he believed it with an unshakable, divine conviction.

As the afternoon ended, we exchanged a few words. He asked for my number; which I shared absentmindedly, assuming he was just being polite. How could a man like him ever find time to call a girl like me? I wondered. But he did. And not just once. His calls became a regular part of my life.

An unlikely proposal

We spoke of poetry and revolution, of spring and autumn, of life and death and what they truly meant. In these conversations, he never struck me as a politician, let alone a fighter. He seemed to me a simple man chasing the mirage of an ideal world – one where injustice, tyranny and oppression did not exist, where no child was considered lesser than another.

And so, these conversations continued, one after another, until the day he proposed to me.

I was taken aback – perhaps even annoyed. But the surprise and anger faded when Yasin convinced both me and my mother that he wasn’t speaking on a whim; he was serious.

Everyone I knew, and many I didn’t, rushed to advise me against this marriage. It didn’t take a genius to see that no bed of roses awaited me, only a path laden with thorns. This will be the worst decision of your life, they said. You’d be mad to say yes, they said.

And mad enough, I was.

I accepted Yasin’s proposal, and before I knew it, I was a married woman, packing my belongings to fly to Srinagar – to a land I had only read about in poems and novels, a place often called heaven on earth.

The beauty of Kashmir

​The days with Yasin, for as long as they lasted, were a mixture of romance and hardship. I found Kashmir to be the most breathtaking place on earth – its beauty beyond anything poets and writers had ever managed to capture. No words, no verses, no paintings could do justice to its splendour.

But even more beautiful than the land were its people. They welcomed me with open hearts, showering me with love, warmth, an honour I had never known. They embraced me as a daughter of Pakistan, from a neighbouring Muslim country viewed with great respect.