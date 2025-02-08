Russian technology company Yandex aims to be “a long-term, reliable partner” of Türkiye by making large-scale investments to enhance its technology and infrastructure in the country, Yandex Search Türkiye CEO Alexander Popovskiy has said.

Speaking at a business event organised by Yandex Türkiye on Friday on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Summit in Istanbul, Popovskiy discussed the company’s investments in Türkiye, contributions to the digital ecosystem and future strategies.

Highlighting Yandex’s growth strategy in the country, Popovskiy said the company’s AI-powered search engine, Yazeka, was designed specifically for Turkish users, offering a unique approach to traditional search models by relying on trusted references.

"Yandex is committed to developing cutting-edge technology and improving infrastructure through large-scale investments, with the goal of being a long-term, reliable partner for Türkiye," said Popovskiy.

"We are determined to leverage local talent to refine our solutions for Turkish users, ensuring our products remain up-to-date and, above all, useful. We believe our expertise in search technology and artificial intelligence, combined with user-focused localised services, will further strengthen our position in Türkiye."

Call for fair competition, investment-friendly environment

Popovskiy also emphasised the importance of creating an investment-friendly infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation and fostering fair competition to support a thriving high-tech ecosystem in Türkiye.

He said Yandex supports the Turkish Competition Authority’s efforts to ensure an open and competitive market, adding that such an approach is essential for driving innovation and providing higher-quality digital solutions for both consumers and businesses.

Yandex will continue to explore new partnerships and projects to reinforce its presence in Türkiye and further contribute to the country’s digital economy, Popovskiy added.

$400M investment in Türkiye